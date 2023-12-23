Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $32.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.82.
A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. BNP Paribas downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
NYSE:OHI opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.93.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 279.17%.
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
