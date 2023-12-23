Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $32.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. BNP Paribas downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 279.17%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.