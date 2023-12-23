Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives $8.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

OLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on OLO in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on OLO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get OLO alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OLO

OLO Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE OLO opened at $5.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $945.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. OLO has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $9.12.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. Research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

In other OLO news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $35,547.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,872.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $35,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 666,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,872.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $45,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OLO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the third quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 485.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OLO

(Get Free Report

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.