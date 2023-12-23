NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

NIKE Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $108.03 on Friday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average is $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NIKE from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.