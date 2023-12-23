NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.76. The firm has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

