Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $206.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.43.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

NXST opened at $156.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.16 and its 200 day moving average is $155.67. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total transaction of $569,596.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,139.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,796 shares of company stock worth $4,761,330. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

