NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NXRT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $886.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,143,000 after buying an additional 260,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,670,000 after buying an additional 29,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,788,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,723,000 after buying an additional 100,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,792,000 after buying an additional 42,027 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

