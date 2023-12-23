NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) and Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) Critical Survey

Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snow Lake Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NexGen Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

NexGen Energy has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.96%. Given NexGen Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NexGen Energy is more favorable than Snow Lake Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

2.9% of Snow Lake Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of NexGen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Snow Lake Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of NexGen Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Snow Lake Resources and NexGen Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A -$11.48 million N/A N/A NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$43.53 million ($0.23) -30.09

Volatility & Risk

Snow Lake Resources has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexGen Energy has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Snow Lake Resources and NexGen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A N/A NexGen Energy N/A -13.21% -10.61%

Summary

Snow Lake Resources beats NexGen Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

