Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NMRK. Raymond James cut Newmark Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Newmark Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.12 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Newmark Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Newmark Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

