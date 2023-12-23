National Bankshares Raises Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$66.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.94.

TSE:BNS opened at C$63.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.54. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$74.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5536295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

