Naama Halevi-Davidov Sells 6,380 Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) Director Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 6,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $11,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,866 shares in the company, valued at $473,508.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Naama Halevi-Davidov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 2,000 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $3,600.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 6,900 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $12,489.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 7,620 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $13,639.80.

On Monday, December 4th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 9,452 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $16,541.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 5,770 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $9,982.10.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 6,940 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $11,936.80.

On Friday, November 24th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 1,260 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $2,192.40.

On Thursday, November 16th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 7,794 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $14,029.20.

On Monday, November 13th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 2,591 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $4,534.25.

Kaltura Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $1.97 on Friday. Kaltura, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $278.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 125.81% and a negative net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kaltura from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kaltura by 6.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 668,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Kaltura by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 229,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,455,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,183,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

