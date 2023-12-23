MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Lowered to $5.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $5.20 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 45,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

