Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.51.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.44. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

