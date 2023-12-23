Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $757,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Humana were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Humana by 11.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.4% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $453.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.96 and a 200-day moving average of $480.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

