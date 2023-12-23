Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $491,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Entergy were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Entergy by 16,815.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after buying an additional 1,311,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Entergy by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Up 0.5 %

Entergy stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

