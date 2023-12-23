Mizuho Downgrades uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a negative net margin of 204.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

