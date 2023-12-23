Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $10.20 on Friday. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.06 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,003,339.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,438.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mission Produce by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,933,000 after purchasing an additional 533,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after acquiring an additional 368,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mission Produce by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 113,304 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Mission Produce by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 52,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

