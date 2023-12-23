Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $59.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.48.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.09) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

