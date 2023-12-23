Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.69. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $64.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $125,807.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 458.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 552,860 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Further Reading

