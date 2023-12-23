MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.98. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.160 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MLKN opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $275,835.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $245,927,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $68,747,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.