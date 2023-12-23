MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MillerKnoll also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.16 EPS.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 110.30%.

MLKN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLKN

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $275,835.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 68.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.