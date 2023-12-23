Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.21) EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.350–0.210 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

MU stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.49.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $477,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,745,359.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

