Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,174,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 592,708 shares of company stock worth $196,271,803. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

META stock opened at $353.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.51 and a 12 month high of $357.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.