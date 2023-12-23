Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Raised by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.7% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $107.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $272.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

