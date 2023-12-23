McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Takes $185,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 615.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Sirius XM by 121.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 86.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

