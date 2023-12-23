McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 266 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 38,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,067 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $166.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

