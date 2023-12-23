McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $862,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

