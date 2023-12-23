McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $241,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,203,000 after purchasing an additional 242,898 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $61.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.84.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

