McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 592 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 0.8 %

TSLA stock opened at $252.54 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.56.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.