McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.6% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $378.15 and a 1 year high of $479.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $448.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.30. The stock has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

