McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) vs. Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Head to Head Survey

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) and McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and McKesson Europe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 8.59% 25.38% 12.02% McKesson Europe N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zynex and McKesson Europe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $158.17 million 2.28 $17.05 million $0.43 24.74 McKesson Europe N/A N/A N/A $0.09 47.67

Analyst Recommendations

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than McKesson Europe. Zynex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McKesson Europe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zynex and McKesson Europe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 0 4 0 3.00 McKesson Europe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex currently has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 85.62%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than McKesson Europe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of McKesson Europe shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Zynex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zynex beats McKesson Europe on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. It also supplies private labeled products, including electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, the company distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, LSO Back Braces for lumbar support, and knee braces for knee support. Further, it offers Zynex Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1500), a fluid volume monitor, which is a non-invasive medical device for monitoring relative fluid volume changes used in operating and recovery rooms to detect fluid loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery; Zynex Wireless Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1600), a noninvasive monitoring device designed to measure relative changes in fluid volume in adult patients; NiCO CO-Oximeter, a laser-based noninvasive co-oximeter; and HemeOx tHb Oximeter, a laser-based total hemoglobin pulse oximeter. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation; hemodynamic monitoring; and pulse oximetry monitoring. It sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About McKesson Europe

McKesson Europe AG provides logistics and other services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail Pharmacy. The Pharmaceutical Distribution division engages in the wholesale of pharmaceutical and other health care products. This division serves its customers through 90 wholesale branches that supply pharmaceutical products to approximately 40,000 pharmacies and hospitals, as well as operates 70 distribution centers in Europe. The Retail Pharmacy division operates approximately 2,000 owned pharmacies and approximately 8,000 members in its brand partnership program. This division also provides outpatient drug, e-commerce, and home care services primarily in Belgium, Ireland, Italy, and the United Kingdom under the Lloyds Pharmacy brand. In addition, this division provides traditional prescription drugs, over-the-counter products, and medical services. It also provides other services for pharmacists, such as the organization and management of pharmacy cooperation programs in the Great Britain, France, Portugal, and Belgium. The company was formerly known as Celesio AG and changed its name to McKesson Europe AG in September 2017. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. McKesson Europe AG is a subsidiary of McKesson Corporation.

