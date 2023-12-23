McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $480.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in McKesson by 73.9% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3,968.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $454.20 on Monday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $476.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $455.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

