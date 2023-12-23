MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of MBIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Get MBIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MBI

MBIA Price Performance

Shares of MBI opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.23. MBIA has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MBIA will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

Institutional Trading of MBIA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in MBIA by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 44,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MBIA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 372,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 145,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MBIA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MBIA by 165.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 23,867 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.