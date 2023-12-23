Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $403.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

