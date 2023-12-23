Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $598.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $510.00 to $598.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a reduce rating and a $376.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $482.14.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.8 %
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
