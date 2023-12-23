Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.71.

MMC stock opened at $187.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,873,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,236,678,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,245,000 after purchasing an additional 453,081 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,223,000 after buying an additional 61,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

