Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $8.87.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 79.84% and a return on equity of 110.19%.

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.