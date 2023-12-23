Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc Sells 8,233 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $28,897.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 15,133 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $53,116.83.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.37 million, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Mainsail Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,230,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 97,134 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 929,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 63,049 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

