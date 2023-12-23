MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised MacroGenics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGNX

MacroGenics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MGNX opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,287,634.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 74.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.