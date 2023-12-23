Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Get Macerich alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAC

Macerich Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Macerich has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -43.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Macerich by 10,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Macerich by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Macerich by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.