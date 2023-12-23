Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $410.74 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $199.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

