Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial cut Lifeway Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

LWAY opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $188.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.57. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 7,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $106,027.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,149,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,677.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $143,692. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

