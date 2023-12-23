Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.09 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.31.

LEGN stock opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,394,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,551,000 after buying an additional 1,253,099 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 157.1% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,450,000 after buying an additional 615,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 332,773 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

