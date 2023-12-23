Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $65.12.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $110.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 43.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $194,397.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,665.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $194,397.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,665.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $273,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,234.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $1,955,689. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 1,056.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 108.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

