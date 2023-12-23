La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) vs. Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Financial Survey

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) and Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares La Rosa and Fathom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $26.20 million 0.66 -$2.32 million N/A N/A Fathom $412.96 million 0.17 -$27.63 million ($1.60) -2.41

La Rosa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fathom.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for La Rosa and Fathom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Fathom has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Fathom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fathom is more favorable than La Rosa.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Fathom shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fathom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares La Rosa and Fathom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa N/A N/A N/A Fathom -7.19% -43.40% -31.74%

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. The company also engages in the real estate brokerage business, as well as sale of commercial real estate property. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services. The Mortgage segment offers residential loan origination and underwriting services. The Technology segment provides Software as a Service solutions and data mining for third party customers to develop its intelliAgent platform for use by the company's real estate agents. The company operates a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services, as well as intelliAgent, a supporting software. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its FathomRealty.com website to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company's intelliAgent real estate technology platform provides a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, transaction management, personnel management, customer relationship management, accounting management for agent transactions, reporting, social media marketing, and other marketing and marketing repository services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. Its brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title, and Cornerstone. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

