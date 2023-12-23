L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of SCX stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. L.S. Starrett has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $88.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter.

In other L.S. Starrett news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $28,976.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,130 shares in the company, valued at $463,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $48,226.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John C. Tripp sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $28,976.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,129 shares of company stock worth $95,827. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: North American Industrials, International Industrials, and Global Test and Measurement. The company was founded by Laroy S. Starrett in 1880 and is headquartered in Athol, MA.

