Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kronos Bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:KRON opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Kronos Bio has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kronos Bio will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 97,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $105,769.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,540,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 97,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $105,769.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,540,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,918.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 1,370,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,180,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,237.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 32,054 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $4,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,742,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 172,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 450,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

