Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Truist Financial

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.29.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.79 million. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGS. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,984,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth approximately $23,706,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth approximately $21,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth approximately $18,359,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth approximately $17,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

