Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.41 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hologic

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.