Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.37 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $161.84 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,718 shares of company stock worth $2,472,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.