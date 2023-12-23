Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $121.84 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day moving average is $106.94.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

